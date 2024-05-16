Istanbul pushes ahead with IPO plan for $10 billion gas grid

By Ercan Ersoy

Istanbul authorities are reviving a plan to privatize the city’s gas grid in what could be one of Turkey’s biggest ever initial public offerings.

An IPO of the Igdas gas grid is moving forward, according to Neslihan Vural, head of financial services at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. She estimated the company could be valued as high as $10 billion once increased gas tariffs are approved. The government aims to gradually reduce its stake to less than 20 per cent from more than 90 per cent now, she added.

“I am pro-privatization,” Vural said. “The municipality should eventually return to pure municipal works.”

Igdas has long been the crown jewel of Istanbul’s privatization list, though an attempt at an initial public offering in the early 2010s failed. Now that Turkey’s opposition party has a majority on the Istanbul council, local officials see an opportunity to push ahead with fundraising plans to build infrastructure and strengthen their grip on the city.

While a city council directive permitting the IPO still stands from the first attempt, there’s legal work to be done and the company’s charter must be adjusted before authorities can hire investment banks, Vural said. The company had revenue of 35.8 billion liras ($1.1 billion) in 2022.

Among other potential stock listings are car-park operator Ispark, water bottler Hamidiye, bread maker Halk Ekmek and others, according to Vural. Ispark could come after Igdas, she said.

Istanbul has a raft of projects that need funding. They include building a second waste-to-energy power plant, improving subway lines and buying 10,000 taxis to boost the current fleet by 50 per cent, Vural said.