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IT firms, startups, GCCs unlikely to move back to work from home model completely

PM Modi’s appeal amid the fuel supply concerns may prompt companies to temporarily increase flexibility around work from home, particularly in large metro cities.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWork from homewfh

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