IT hardware firms may have to register for imports this financial year

As per officials aware of the details, the government will only look into the value and source of the devices as part of an import management system. The firms will be permitted to import as much as they require to meet demand for their products. Compliance issues, including quotas, will come into effect at later stages, or at the start of next financial year.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had communicated the government's stance to the industry on September 8.

"The government wants that PLI for IT hardware 2.0 should succeed and since the majority of the companies will commence manufacturing under the scheme from April 1 next year, there will be a gap in supplies, which can be met only through imports," said an executive.

Another executive said, "If the import curbs are implemented on November 1, there will be supply constraints and prices would increase. Industry also highlighted to the government that FY23 should not be taken as a benchmark as demand fell more than 25 per cent last fiscal and is yet to pick up to normal levels in the current financial year, which began April 1."