IT Minister launches international version of UMANG app

  • Nov 23 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 22:58 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The international version of the UMANG app was launched on Monday for select countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, an official statement said.

This will help Indian international students, NRIs and Indian tourists abroad to avail Government of India services anytime, it added.

UMANG app's international version was launched by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a virtual conference to mark three years of the platform.

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app provides a single platform to access pan India e-governance services ranging from central to local government bodies, and other citizen-centric services. It offers ease of access to major government services for citizens, from a single mobile app.

UMANG will now be available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore and New Zealand.

"It will also help in taking India to the world through 'Indian Culture' services available on UMANG and create interest amongst foreign tourists to visit India," the statement said.

The international version of the UMANG app can be downloaded by going to the Play Store of specific countries, it added.

