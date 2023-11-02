IT pioneer Shiv Nadar retains 'India's most generous' title in 2023

Bengaluru: Topping EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar retained the title of 'India's most generous' for the third time in five years. With a donation of Rs 5.6 crore per day, the IT pioneer cumulatively donated Rs 2,042 crore during the year.

Wipro's Azim Premji bagged the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 1,774 crore. Author Rohini Nilekani once again emerged as the most generous woman philanthropist, while Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath stood as the youngest on the list.

“This year is a record year for big philanthropy. In the past 5 years, the number of donors contributing over Rs 100 crore has surged from 2 to 14, and those donating over Rs 50 crore has risen from 5 to 24,” Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher of Hurun India said, adding that he anticipates the figures to double over the next five years.