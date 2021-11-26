ITC to acquire 16% stake in 'ayurvedic' Mother Sparsh

ITC to acquire 16% stake in D2C ayurvedic personal care brand Mother Sparsh

ITC has been focusing on strengthening the D2C platforms of distribution and has created the ITC eStore

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 18:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Conglomerate ITC will acquire 16 per cent share capital of baby and mother care products brand Mother Sparsh, on a fully diluted basis.

Mother Sparsh specialises in premium ayurvedic and natural personal care brands in the D2C (direct to consumer) space. It has a wide range of baby and mother care products based on ayurveda for potent product delivery.

As per ITC, this investment is in line with the 'ITC Next' strategy articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri which aims to build a future ready organisation with a digital first culture. Notably, one of the identified pillars of this strategy is to accelerate digital transformation by developing digital first 'FMCG' brands.

Besides, ITC has been focusing on strengthening the D2C platforms of distribution and has created the ITC eStore.

"We believe that this investment provides an exciting opportunity which is in alignment with our aspiration to have a significant play both in the naturals and ayurvedic segment as well as in the D2C channel," ITC Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, Sameer Satpathy said.

"'Mother Sparsh' has, within a short span of time, evolved into an effective D2C brand with a range of innovative products and a lot of promise."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

business
Business News
ITC
FMCG

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 