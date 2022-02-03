ITC's quarterly profit rises 12.7%

  Feb 03 2022
  updated: Feb 03 2022
ITC Ltd, India' biggest cigarette maker, posted a 12.7 per cent rise in the third-quarter profit on Thursday, as revenue jumped 32 per cent from a year earlier.

Profit was at Rs 4,156 crore ($556.43 million) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 3,687 crore in the same period of 2020, the company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said.

Revenue totalled Rs 16,800 crore, compared to Rs 12,762 in the earlier period, the company said.

ITC said its board has approved a dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.

