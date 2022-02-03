ITC's quarterly profit rises 12.7%

ITC Ltd, India' biggest cigarette maker, posted a 12.7 per cent rise in the third-quarter profit on Thursday, as revenue jumped 32 per cent from a year earlier.
Profit was at Rs 4,156 crore ($556.43 million) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 3,687 crore in the same period of 2020, the company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said.
Also Read — On e-cigarettes, follow the science
Revenue totalled Rs 16,800 crore, compared to Rs 12,762 in the earlier period, the company said.
ITC said its board has approved a dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.
