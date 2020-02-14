January Wholesale Price Index stands at 3.1%

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly Wholesale Price Index stood at 3.1% (provisional) for the month of January 2020 (over January 2019) as compared to 2.59% (provisional) for the previous month and 2.76 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The inflation rate in the financial year so far has gone up at the rate of 2.50% compared to a buildup rate of 2.49% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

