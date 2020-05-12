Japan's coincident index falls 4.9 points in March

Japan's coincident indicator index fell in March and the government kept its view on the index, suggesting the economy may be in recession as the coronavirus pandemic hits the world's third-largest economy.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, dropped a preliminary 4.9 points to 90.5 in March from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, fell 8.1 points to 83.8 from February.