JCBL targeting market share of 8-10%, plans to double capacity: JCBL Limited’s Babbar

While the demand is huge, the challenge remains on the supply side, owing to our dependence on other countries like China and Thailand for semiconductors, batteries and battery management systems (BMS). Although the order book is large, so far total orders for electric CVs placed with OEMs are between 7,000-10,000, vehicles actually present on the road are around 300-400. The second issue is the lack of available charging infrastructure. The third major challenge is the cost of such vehicles. While government schemes like FAME support the sector, the initial investment for the OEMs is a huge roadblock. With all the right initiatives being taken by the government, my sense is that a few years down the line, we should be in a position to cater to 70-80 per cent of the demand.