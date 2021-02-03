Jeff Bezos's ‘internet rush’ moment and birth of Amazon

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has decided to step down as the CEO of Amazon, a role he's had for nearly 30 years, to become executive chairman.

The world's richest person based on his Amazon stake, Bezos said he will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter, handing over the CEO role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services.

In his testament to the US Congress in 2020, Bezos had opened up about his early life as the son of a US immigrant and his decision to quit an investment firm in New York City to build Amazon - an online bookstore.

Read: Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon replacing Jeff Bezos?

Bezos conceptualised the idea of Amazon.com for selling 'millions of titles' through an online platform. He founded and launched Amazon in 1995 as an online bookstore and built it into a shopping and entertainment behemoth.

The billionaire, in his statement to the US Congress, remembered his boss telling him that starting such a feat was a 'good idea', yet he discouraged Bezos saying it would be a better idea for somebody who didn’t already have a good job and requested him to think over it for two days before making a final decision.

In the end, Bezos followed his heart and not his head, making him the e-commerce giant he is today.

He said in a statement - "When I told my boss I was leaving, he took me on a long walk in Central Park. After a lot of listening, he finally said, 'You know what, Jeff, I think this is a good idea, but it would be a better idea for somebody who didn’t already have a good job.' He convinced me to think about it for two days before making a final decision. It was a decision I made with my heart and not my head."

"I decided that if I didn’t at least give it my best shot, I was going to regret not trying to participate in this thing called the internet that I thought was going to be a big deal,” he added.

The US House Judiciary Committee began its investigation into the four tech giants in June 2019, interviewing hundreds of rivals and business clients of the platforms.

In July, the tech chief executives — Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google — testified in a hearing to defend their companies over the allegations under the country's antitrust laws.

Amazon, going far beyond selling paperbacks, emerged as a pioneer of fast, free shipping that won over millions of shoppers who used the site to buy diapers, TVs and just about anything else.

He also spoke about explaining 'what is the internet?', taking over 50 meetings to convince investors to raise $1 million and the cumulative losses of nearly $3 billion by the end of 2001.

"I told them that I thought there was a 70 per cent chance they would lose their investment, and they did it anyway. It took more than 50 meetings for me to raise $1 million from investors, and over the course of all those meetings, the most common question was, “What’s the internet?”

"From our founding through the end of 2001, our business had cumulative losses of nearly $3 billion, and we did not have a profitable quarter until the fourth quarter of that year. Smart analysts predicted Barnes & Noble would steamroll us, and branded us 'Amazon.toast.'" he recalled in his statement.

Under Bezos, Amazon also launched the first e-reader 'Kindle' which gained mass acceptance, and its 'Echo' listening device made voice assistants a common sight in living rooms.

It now produces movies, makes sofas, owns a grocery chain and even has plans to send satellites into space to beam internet service to the earth.

"In my view, obsessive customer focus is by far the best way to achieve and maintain Day One vitality. Why? Because customers are always beautifully, wonderfully dissatisfied, even when they report being happy and business is great," he said.

During the pandemic, Amazon was one of the few retailers to benefit as shoppers stayed clear of malls and shopped from their phones. On the same day Amazon announced Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time.

Bezos' riches have also swelled: His stake in Amazon is currently worth about $180 billion. For years he stayed behind the scenes, running the company. More recently, he sometimes stepped into the spotlight, showing up at movie premieres and Hollywood parties.

He continues to be the company's biggest shareholder and will still have broad influence over Amazon.

(With inputs from PTI)