Jet founder Naresh Goyal's home raided in alleged money laundering case

  • Mar 05 2020, 07:47am ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 08:17am ist
An Enforcement Directorate raid is currently underway at the Mumbai residence of Naresh Goyal, founder of the now-grounded Jet Airways, in connection with an alleged money laundering probe initiated by the agency, according to reports from ANI.

The central agency, acting upon an FIR filed by a travel company accusing Goyal and his wife, Anita Goyal, of cheating it of Rs .46 crore, has registered a ECIR against the Goyals and Jet Airways.

The probe agency, which is also probing alleged foreign exchange violations by Naresh Goyal and Jet Airways, recorded Goyal's statement under a section of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) according to a report by NDTV.

In September last year, Goyal was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials for over eight hours after a preliminary inquiry, launched in early 2019, alleged provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) were violated after Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways invested $150 million (Rs 11.01 cr.) for a stake in Jet, a loyalty and rewards management company formed in 2012 as a subsidiary.

Goyal's role in the deal is believed to be the main focus of that ED investigation.

