Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Jio BlackRock said to hire Kohli as CIO of mutual-fund unit

The appointment hasn’t been finalized, one of the people said.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 09:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 09:21 IST
Business NewsJio

Follow us on :

Follow Us