<p>The newly formed mutual-fund arm of Jio BlackRock Asset Management has appointed Rishi Kohli as its chief investment officer, according to people familiar with the matter.</p><p>Kohli will start in the third quarter of this year, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. He was managing partner and chief investment officer for hedge fund strategies at financial-services provider InCred Capital in Mumbai and previously worked at Avendus and ProAlpha Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile. </p><p>The appointment hasn’t been finalized, one of the people said.</p>.<p>BlackRock Inc., which exited India in 2018, joined forces with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services Ltd. in 2023 to set up Jio BlackRock. The equal joint venture received the approval of India’s markets regulator for its mutual-fund business last month.</p><p>Kohli didn’t respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment. Representatives for Jio Financial Services and InCred didn’t reply to requests for comment.</p>