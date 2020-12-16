Jio fastest network in 4G download speed; Vodafone in upload in November: Trai data

'Jio fastest in 4G download speed; Vodafone in upload'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:34 ist
Jio. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.8 megabit per second (Mbps), while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.5 Mbps in November, according to the latest data update of telecom regulator Trai.

Jio recorded more than double the download speed of its closest competitor Vodafone.

Though, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business as Vodafone Idea Limited, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Tri) is still releasing separate network speed data of both the entities.

Vodafone recorded download speed of 9.8 Mbps in November, according to Trai's data updated on December 10. It was followed by Idea and Bharti Airtel with download speed of 8.8 Mbps and 8 Mbps, respectively.

Vodafone topped the chart in the upload segment with network speed of 6.5 Mbps. It was followed by Idea with upload speed of 5.8 Mbps, Airtel 4 Mbps and Jio 3.7 Mbps.

The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures, video etc to their contacts.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Reliance Jio
Vodafone
Internet
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

