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Jio Platforms gets board approval for 27 crore share sale; to file IPO papers on June 19

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:58 IST
JiobusinessRelianceIPO

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