J&K investment boom: Streamlined processes spark new wave of growth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is now becoming a hub for industrial investment.

The government's implementation of a single-window system to streamline the investment process has resulted in 6,909 applications, marking a new era of prosperity and growth for the region.

Kashmir has attracted 5,007 proposals, primarily for medium and small-scale enterprises, requiring 29,375.89 kanal (3,671.98 acres) of land. Meanwhile, Jammu has drawn 1,902 applications for larger projects, needing 39,484.94 kanal (4,935.61 acres), especially in the Kathua district due to its proximity to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Launched on April 1, 2021, the new industrial policy has been instrumental in attracting these investments by offering incentives like capital investment subsidies and GST benefits.