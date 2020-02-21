J&K organises show in Mumbai to woo investors for Global Investment summit

Riding on the success and enthusiastic response seen during the previous two road shows in Bengaluru and Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir government organised another road show in Mumbai on Friday to woo investors for the upcoming Global Investment summit.

An official spokesperson said a delegation under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu presented opportunities in focus areas of entertainment, manufacturing, food processing, film, and tourism sectors to inspire investments in the newly formed union territory of J&K.

“The road show was organised to invite investors for setting up film studios, film cities, film institutions, multiplexes with film exposed workforce as per new draft Film and Tourism Policy,” he said.

“Murmu, along with J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, held extensive deliberations with corporate heads, industrialists, film industry leaders and briefed them about the potentials, investment opportunities, and investible projects ready for investment in J&K,” the spokesperson added.

A series of round-table discussions led by administrative secretaries and heads of departments were also organised on strategic sectors to seek investment for maximizing industrial growth and enhancing employment opportunities, he said. A video filming the investment potential of J&K was played followed by a detailed presentation by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce who highlighted 14 Focus sectors and initiatives taken by the government to improve the industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

The upcoming road shows will further cover other industrial and economic hubs like Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad in March 2020which have been planned with an intent to draw together business hubs, investors, decision-makers, senior government officials and the local business community in a stimulating dialogue that spurs the investment and economic development of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The road shows are being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), a nodal agency working under the department of Industries and Commerce, along with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the National Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as a media partner and Ernst & Young as the Knowledge Partner.

The summit, with which the government is attempting to attract investments in Kashmir, is scheduled to take place in April or May. J&K administration has identified around 6000 acres of land across the newly formed UT for the investors of the summit. J&K government is approaching big corporate houses to make the summit a runaway success.