After tepid 2023, tech & start-up hiring expected to improve in 2024

Funding in the startup sector fell 65.8% in January-November 2023, which led to a 35-45% drop in hiring year-on-year. At the same time, layoffs went up 40% as more than 15,000 employees were laid off by roughly 100 Indian startups in 2023. Pay hikes when switching jobs stood at 25-65% in 2021, but that turned to pay cuts of up to -20% in 2023.