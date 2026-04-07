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AI anxiety: 67% Indian employees fear becoming obsolete in their field

Two-thirds of workers report anxiety as rapid technological change, skill gaps and job uncertainty reshape the future of workplaces.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:23 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceJobsUpskillingworkplacecareer

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