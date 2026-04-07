<p>More than two-thirds of India’s workforce fears becoming obsolete as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> (AI) and rapid technological shifts reshape jobs, according to a new global report.</p><p>The 2026 ETS Human Progress Report found that 67 per cent of workers in India, and 58 per cent globally, experience anxiety about becoming irrelevant in their field, reflecting growing uncertainty about the future of work.</p><p>This fear, described as FOBO (fear of becoming obsolete), is emerging as a defining feature of today’s workforce, especially among younger employees navigating an increasingly unpredictable job market.</p><p>The report, based on responses from over 32,000 people globally, highlights how workers are struggling to keep pace with constantly evolving skill demands, particularly in the age of AI.</p><p><strong>India among the most disrupted workforces</strong></p><p>India is also among the countries experiencing the highest levels of workplace disruption.</p><p>According to the report, 86 per cent of Indian workers faced at least one major change in their jobs over the past year, ranging from shifts in tools and technologies to changing role expectations.</p><p>This places India alongside other rapidly evolving economies where technological change is accelerating faster than workforce adaptation.</p>.86% Indian employees faced workplace disruption in 2025, higher than global average: Report.<p><strong>Nearly all workers face barriers to growth</strong></p><p>The disruption is compounded by systemic challenges.</p><p>The report notes that 98 per cent of workers in India face at least one barrier to professional success, indicating widespread difficulty in adapting to changing job demands.</p><p>Key barriers include:</p><ul><li><p>Learning new skills fast enough</p></li><li><p>Adjusting to new technologies</p></li><li><p>Preparing for future industry changes</p></li><li><p>AI skills gap emerges as biggest concern</p></li></ul><p>A major factor driving this anxiety is the widening gap between the importance of AI skills and actual proficiency.</p><p>The report identifies AI literacy as the area with the largest gap globally, a 19-point difference between how important workers consider it and how skilled they feel.</p><p>As AI becomes embedded across industries, workers without these skills risk falling behind, deepening concerns around employability.</p><p><strong>Workers unsure how to prepare for future jobs</strong></p><p>Adding to the uncertainty is a lack of clarity about what lies ahead.</p><p>The report found that as many as 69 per cent of workers globally do not have a clear picture of future jobs and nearly half (49 per cent) feel unprepared for next-generation roles.</p><p>This reflects a growing disconnect between education, skilling pathways and actual industry requirements.</p>.AI skills top India’s hardest-to-fill roles as talent shortage hits 82%.<p><strong>Upskilling becomes a necessity</strong></p><p>Despite these challenges, workers are actively trying to adapt.</p><p>The report notes that 77 per cent of workers are proactively developing new skills. Moreover, 86 per cent believe upskilling will be essential throughout their careers.</p><p>However, access remains uneven, with many lacking structured support, guidance or affordable learning opportunities.</p><p>The findings point to a larger shift in how workers view job security.</p><p>Rather than stability through long-term roles, security is now tied to continuous learning and adaptability, with workers constantly trying to “future-proof” their careers.</p>