Anchors to define your career journey

Stability and security: The new generation has a different mindset, and is more amenable to risk taking. Job-hopping, taking breaks can be a norm for many of these people. However there are also those who look forward to stability and security in their career journey. They may be less concerned with the content of their work or the promotions they get, even though promotions may come with progression. If security is your career anchor, you need to choose a business, industry or employer accordingly. Regular roles in public sector organisations in normal course, come with job security but many private enterprises also offer job security if your performance is found up to the mark.