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Bengaluru leads in entry-level jobs, start-up funding, AI growth and women-friendly cities: Report

Even as Hyderabad leads on liveability, Bengaluru remains at the centre of India’s jobs and innovation ecosystem.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:02 IST
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