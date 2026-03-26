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Blue-collar salaries rising faster than entry-level white-collar jobs; gender pay gap persists: Report

The WorkIndia report is based on an analysis of data of around 18 lakh employers on its platform in 2024 and 2025.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:40 IST
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