Careers that secure the planet’s future

<p>While the planet is being pulled and pushed by all kinds of forces, there are a whole bunch of career options for those who want to slow the disaster, reverse the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">damage</a>, or even protect those who will be directly harmed by the negative impacts on Mother Earth.</p>.<p>One should not think of this as taking advantage of the misery that the planet is experiencing and will continue to experience. It is about pre-empting and staving off the damage. Or at least having the gratification of pursuing a career that makes the planet a better place for everyone. </p>.<p>While there are traditional degrees and programmes that have been around for decades — be it in agriculture, forestry, architecture, and the like — the current climate crisis and the need to address the assault on the planet have thrown up a whole array of options. The skill sets needed for such a career could come in different ways. It could be a certificate program layered on top of a traditional degree. Or it could be a very specific master’s program like “law and environment”. It could also be shadowing an experienced professional in the specific domain or interning at an organisation that could position you for a long-term career in these areas. An architect could specialise in designing green buildings. An urban planner can focus on or conduct a research project on sustainable cities. Traditional agriculture degreeholders can consider specialising in climate-resilient agricultural methods and techniques.</p>.Why climate change education must go beyond facts and figures.<p>The realm of law and policy is an interesting area as new policies are getting formulated at various levels of government as we speak. The field of finance and accounting now has the added elements of climate finance and carbon accounting.</p>.<p>While technology and Artificial Intelligence are hot fields in the traditional sense, one can explore extensions of these fields through climate data science and AI-driven disaster prediction. Similarly, companies are leaning heavily into the ESG space — which stands for environmental, social and governance. The corporate world is keen on enhancing its accountability and burnishing its ESG credentials. This makes ESG specialists a much sought-after commodity. </p>.<p>Now, speaking of some of the traditional areas such as agriculture and energy — the sustainability angle thrown in gives an extra edge to any career professional or someone just entering the field. Sustainable agriculture and food security are in greater demand. As well as renewable energy and any specialisation in unconventional energy sources such as solar, wind, or geothermal energy. Water-related careers and hydrology are likely to be highly relevant going forward as the planet heats up and water scarcity, drought, and rainfall monitoring become both more important and more nuanced amid increasing variations in climate patterns. </p>.<p>As more and more of the human race rushes into urban areas, ensuring the livability of these cities is a skill in itself. Nurturing green cities and working towards urban sustainability requires a range of specialists. </p>.What matters more in career: Content or contacts?.<p>Finally, there is the good old work with the communities across the country. Awareness-building and communication techniques to educate the masses about the planet and climate change are cross-cutting skills needed in pretty much every facet of society — government, the corporate world, and civil society. So, honing these skills means positioning oneself for an exciting career in green communication. </p>.<p>As the world juggles with one climate disaster after another, it is worth pondering career paths that not only sustain you as a professional but also sustain the only planet we have. You can have a meaningful livelihood with the additional joy of protecting this beautiful universe.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a global social entrepreneur)</em> </p>