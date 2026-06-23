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Careers that secure the planet’s future

As the world juggles with one climate disaster after another, it is worth pondering career paths that sustain the only planet we have.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:06 IST
EducationClimate Changeenvironmentsustainabilitycareer

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