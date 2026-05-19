<p>Every young professional entering the workplace wants to be “successful.” <br />Few pause to ask what that word means to them.</p>.<p>The early years of a career are often driven by socially defined milestones: a well-known employer, a respectable job title, a fast-track promotion, and a certain salary by a certain age. Success becomes something to chase—urgently and unquestioningly—based on standards we inherit rather than consciously choose.</p>.<p>But success, like failure, is a word we often misuse. It is meant to describe outcomes of events, not people.</p>.<p>You can fail at an interview, miss a promotion, lose a job, or take longer than your peers to figure things out — and still be a capable, intelligent, valuable, worthy person. Likewise, getting into a top company or earning a high salary does not automatically make someone “successful” in every aspect of their life.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Success is situational. So is failure.</p>.<p>Yet, for freshers stepping into the corporate world, the pressure to internalise every outcome as a verdict on their self-worth is immense. A rejected application becomes “I’m not good enough.” A slow start to a career becomes “I’ve fallen behind.” One mistake at work becomes “I’m a failure.”</p>.<p>Over time, this way of thinking can be deeply damaging.</p>.<p>Social definitions hijack personal meaning</p>.<p>Most young professionals do not consciously define success for themselves. Instead, they absorb it — from peers, family, recruiters, LinkedIn posts, compensation comparisons, social media and societal expectations. Success becomes synonymous with speed, visibility, and external validation.</p>.<p>But these definitions are rarely complete.</p>.<p>Someone may climb the corporate ladder quickly while feeling deeply unfulfilled, burned out, or disconnected from their values. Another may take a winding career path — changing roles, industries, or even taking breaks — while slowly building skills, confidence, and clarity about what truly matters to them.</p>.<p>Where one story is applauded and the other questioned, the assumption is often that the first person has succeeded and the second has failed. The reality, however, is far more nuanced.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Failure is not a personal identity</p>.<p>One of the hardest lessons for freshers is learning to separate what happened from who they are.</p>.<p>Not getting the job you want is not proof that you lack talent. Struggling in your first job is not evidence that you chose the wrong career — or that you are an incapable person. Early career setbacks are not red flags for a doomed future; they are part of the learning curve that almost no one talks about openly.</p>.The secret of an enduring career: Multiple S-curves.<p>When failure is treated as an identity rather than an experience, it can paralyse growth. People stop experimenting, taking risks, stepping out of their comfort zone, or asking for help — not because they lack potential, but because they fear being “exposed”.</p>.<p>Understanding that failure is an event, not a label, allows young professionals to recover, recalibrate, and move forward with greater self-awareness.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Define your own version of success</p>.<p>This is why it is crucial, especially early in one’s career, to pause and ask: What does success mean to me?</p>.<p>For some, it may mean financial stability. For others, it may mean having more money than their peers — a bigger house, a bigger car, more frequent foreign trips. And for some others, it may be defined by learning opportunities, meaningful work, flexibility, or social impact. There is no single correct, universally acceptable, or universally applicable definition of success. So go ahead and define it for yourself, not as a benchmark of your worth but more as a north star showing you where to go next.</p>.<p>Your own personal definition may evolve over time, and that is perfectly normal. What matters is that your success is intentional, not inherited.</p>.<p>When you define success for yourself, external benchmarks become reference points rather than determinants. Comparisons lose their grip. Career decisions become more aligned with purpose rather than panic. Your personal growth becomes the most important goal.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Resilience as a career skill</p>.<p>Careers today and going forward will rarely be linear. Roles will evolve, industries will shift, and job security — once taken for granted — will no longer be guaranteed. In such a world, resilience is not a soft skill; it is a survival skill.</p>.<p>Resilience comes from understanding that neither success nor failure is permanent. That a bad phase does not erase past learning, and a good phase does not guarantee smooth sailing forever. Success is a transient event, as is failure.As the basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Success is never final, failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts.”</p>.<p>For freshers, courage means staying curious rather than defensive, reflective rather than reactive, and honest rather than performative.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A sustainable way</p>.<p>The corporate world will always have metrics. That is probably the one thing that will not change. What can change is how young professionals internalise those metrics to define themselves.</p>.<p>When success is defined too narrowly and failure too personally, the cost is often mental health, low confidence, and a lack of fulfilment. When success is defined more holistically, setbacks become teachers rather than threats.</p>.<p>Early in your career, you will succeed at some things and fail at others. Neither will define you in entirety — unless you allow them to.</p>.<p>Taking the time to define success for yourself may be one of the most important career decisions you ever make.</p>