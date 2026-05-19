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Define career success for yourself

Where one story is applauded and the other questioned, the assumption is often that the first person has succeeded and the second has failed. The reality, however, is far more nuanced.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:10 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:10 IST
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