Embedded internships in Global Capacity Centres can build work-ready talent

India produces over 15 lakh engineers every year. On paper, this should make the country one of the world's most formidable talent engines. In reality, there is a persistent disconnect between qualification and capability. Too many graduates leave campus without the confidence or competence to contribute meaningfully at work.

The problem is not intelligence or ambition, but experience. A large proportion of students never gain sustained, hands-on exposure to real business problems. The gap is not only technical but also psychological. Until students move from asking "Can I do this?" to asserting "I can do this," they remain professionally unready. That shift only happens through application-based learning rooted in real-world problem-solving.

This friction hurts everyone. Companies struggle to find work-ready talent. Colleges see placement outcomes stagnate. Students graduate with degrees but without clarity about their professional readiness.

The instinctive response has been to fix internships. But this instinct is misplaced.

What's wrong with internships?

Most internships follow a predictable pattern. Eight to twelve weeks squeezed into summer breaks. The first fortnight is consumed by onboarding and access. The final week is consumed by reports and farewells. What remains is a narrow window of low-risk work, often deliberately designed so that nothing critical breaks if the intern underperforms.

This creates exposure, not expertise. By the time students understand enough context to add value, they are preparing to leave. They return to campus with a resume bullet but without the depth of experience that changes how they think, decide, or solve problems. Professional capability does not develop in short, disconnected bursts.

What makes the difference is proximity and duration. When students spend not weeks but the better part of a year inside real operating environments, something fundamentally different happens. They build their own judgement, observe how decisions are made under pressure, how teams coordinate, and what quality actually looks like when outcomes matter. This is not classroom knowledge; it is pattern recognition built through sustained exposure to real work.

Short internships help students understand workplace culture. Longer, embedded engagements allow them to move from observing to owning. They work on live projects, see initiatives through end-to-end, and learn how work really gets done when timelines and stakeholders are real.

Integrating internships

India is uniquely positioned to make this shift. More than 1,700 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) already operate across the country, employing nearly 1.9 million professionals. According to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and ANAROCK, this number is projected to exceed 2,400 GCCs by 2030, with nearly 28 million employees. These centres run complex, high-value global operations. What they consistently seek is dependable, work-ready talent.

The opportunity is to move education closer to where work actually happens. Not alongside these centres, but inside them. Students could spend significant portions of their final academic years embedded within real teams, contributing to live projects. The curriculum would be co-designed with industry and aligned with business cycles rather than rigid academic calendars.

This approach is already emerging in pockets. Year-long integrated programs in which students rotate across functions, build real portfolios, and graduate having already demonstrated professional capability are delivering stronger outcomes than traditional internship-led models. The benefits flow both ways. Students gain confidence and competence. Organisations gain early access to proven talent.

Co-located campuses within or near company facilities further strengthen this ecosystem. Faculty, students, and practitioners interact continuously. Curriculum evolves in real time as technology and business needs change. Skills remain current because they are learned in environments where relevance is non-negotiable.

The deeper insight is simple but disruptive. People do not become professionals upon graduation. Becoming a professional is itself a process, and that process must unfold inside professional environments.

Year-long industry integration is not about extending internships. It is about redesigning the talent development architecture. It creates professionals who combine technical depth with practical versatility, individuals who can navigate complexity and drive outcomes from day one.</p>.<p>Organisations scale faster when they use elevators, not steps. In cricket, the all-rounder is prized because balanced capability wins tight games. The same logic applies to talent. Professionals who can think, execute, and adapt become force multipliers. India already has the scale. The models are visible. What remains is execution at the level that India’s talent pipeline both demands and deserves.</p>.<p>(The author is an entrepreneur in education sector)</p>