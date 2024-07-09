Employment growth rate accelerates to 6% in FY24: RBI

Referring to the data from National Pension System (NPS), the ministry claimed that more than 7.75 lakh new subscribers joined the NPS during 2023-24 under the centre and states, which is 30 per cent more than 5.94 lakh new subscribers during 2022-23. “This substantial increase in new subscribers highlights the government’s proactive measures to fill-up the vacancies in the public sector in a timely manner,” the ministry said.