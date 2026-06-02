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Entry-level IT hiring dips as firms seek experience

Openings down by 3,000 in one month for pros with up to 2 years experience
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 21:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIT

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