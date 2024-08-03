Global capability centre industry to become catalyst for creating jobs: Report

Mumbai: With India emerging as the hub of Global Capability Centres, a report on Saturday revealed that 78 per cent professionals expect the GCC sector to become a catalyst for creating jobs, particularly benefiting temporary workforce in the country.

This optimism about job creation reflects a positive outlook on GCCs' potential to diversify and expand employment avenues in the evolving job market, the survey stated.