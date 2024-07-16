Hospitality industry: Need to expand beyond metros

The hospitality landscape is becoming more vibrant and dynamic. It is at the cusp of transformation, especially in tiers 2 and tier-3, which are experiencing a dynamic shift owing to opportunities and growth. This has created more demand for skilled professionals in the food industry who have the expertise to understand the local dynamics and provide tailor-made experiences to suit people’s requirements.

According to data from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, 217 new hotels in tier-2 cities and 176 new hotels in tier-3 cities were opened in 2023. The rapid growth in urban centres is driven by increasing domestic tourism, rising disposable incomes, and an evolving middle class that demands higher service standards.