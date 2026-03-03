<p>I am a 1st PUC student with PCMB, scoring around 95% in my state board — I previously scored 94.4% in ICSE and a perfect 100 in Computer Applications, all through self-study. My career priorities are work-life balance, strong entry-level pay, and roles centred on physics, mathematics, or computers. I came across quantitative trading and it aligns with my interests, but online accounts of brutal work hours and job insecurity make me wonder if years of hard work will actually pay off. How do I choose the right path?</p>.<p>Neelashree, Bengaluru</p>.<p>Dear student,</p>.<p>Your academic record and self-driven approach speak well for your future. That said, resist anchoring your career choice to either the starting salary or current job-market trends — both shift constantly over a 40–50-year working life. High early pay without sustained interest rarely holds. Instead, identify careers where your genuine aptitude and skills intersect with your curiosity. The money follows naturally from excellence.</p>.<p>On quantitative trading specifically: don’t let unverified online commentary shape your decisions. It is a demanding field, but no more unforgiving than any other high-performance profession — and those who are well-suited to it thrive. The real question is not whether you can survive it, but whether your strengths genuinely point toward it.</p>.<p>If they do, the path is well-defined. At your stage, focus on building a strong foundation in mathematics — particularly calculus, statistics, and linear algebra — and sharpen your programming skills in Python or C++, both industry staples. When you reach the undergraduate level, target a degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, or engineering from a reputed institution; IITs and IISc are well-regarded pipelines into this field in India. </p>.<p>Alongside your degree, work through platforms like Quantopian, QuantConnect, or Kaggle to build practical exposure to financial modelling and algorithmic problem-solving. Internships at trading firms, banks, or fintech companies during your undergraduate years will sharpen your profile considerably. The most competitive roles at proprietary trading firms — where compensation is highest — typically recruit from strong academic programmes and value demonstrable problem-solving ability above almost everything else.</p>.<p>Your PCMB combination keeps every door open at this stage. Use the remainder of the 1st PUC to honestly assess which roles require skills you already have or can realistically build. Once you have a clearer direction, begin preparing for the relevant entrance exams and aim for a reputed institution — that foundation will matter far more than chasing whichever career happens to be trending.</p>.<p>- Ali Khwaja</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>Send your questions on education and career: dheducation [at] deccanherald.co.in</em></span></p>