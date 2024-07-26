How to tell a fraudulent job offer from a real one

If a job agency or a company demands money during the hiring process, back out, says Apurwa Sinha, founder and CEO, Acute Mentors. She had a similar experience while she was job hunting in 2022. “The office was small but nice. The interviewers said, ‘If you pay us Rs 20,000, we will give a package of Rs 50,000. If you pay more, you will get more. Pay us now, with a credit card, and you can start work’,” she recalls.