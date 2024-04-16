India's jobs vs education conundrum needs a deeper fix

India’s educated youth are more likely to be unemployed: India has witnessed substantial improvements in education levels among its youth. Compared to their predecessors, today’s youth attain higher levels of education. However, the ILO report has revealed that the prospects of securing employment are lower for educated youth than those with minimal education. The joblessness rate for graduates stands at a staggering 29.1 per cent. This figure is nearly nine times higher than the unemployment rate for individuals who are illiterate, which stands at a mere 3.4 per cent.