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IT firms head for 'selective hiring' amid global headwinds

As per Quess reports, hiring is expected to grow 12-15 per cent, though the year has started cautiously with demand already down about 8 per cent in early FY27.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:51 IST
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