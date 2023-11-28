Mindful planning can make workplaces friendly for all

HRs can create avenues to treat mental health as an essential part of an employee’s life at a workplace. They can help develop an environment that reduces stress by creating openness and awareness in the organisation. In an open environment, employees feel comfortable approaching their Manager or HR staff to discuss their concerns that may be leading to stress or if they are reeling under poor mental health. The manager / HR’s role is to sensitively manage and find options that can resolve what could be a challenge to an employee.