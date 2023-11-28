Mindful planning can make workplaces friendly for all

Vandana S Ahuja
Bengaluru, often hailed as the Silicon Valley of India, attracts many professionals seeking to craft their careers. Four of every ten people in Bengaluru are migrants, according to the 2011 census, which was up by 12% from 2001 data. The migrant population from smalltowns and outside the state has only continued to grow in the city.
With an increasing migrant population and workforce from outside Bengaluru, there lies a pressing concern: the mental well-being of these individuals, single and lonely sometimes, being away from families and loved ones, navigating the challenges of a new city far from their roots.
As professionals strive to succeed, they might encounter stress and mental health issues in the buzzing city while dealing with performance pressure and a fast-paced lifestyle. This is where Human Resource (HR) professionals play a pivotal role in creating a supportive work environment that soft nudges employees & enables them to perform at their best.
An unsettling picture
The bustling life and high-performance work culture in Bengaluru often take a toll on the mental well-being of corporate professionals. The vast migrant population, constituting 50.6% of the city’s residents, faces the toll of unfamiliar surroundings and the demands of an accelerated lifestyle, as indicated by migration data released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner in 2019.
A Deloitte survey 2022 highlights the global surge in mental health issues, further intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mental disorders in India contribute to almost 15% of the global mental health burden, emphasising a considerable gap in treatment.
According to the ASSOCHAM 2022 report, 42.5% of corporate employees in India exhibit symptoms of depression or anxiety disorders, while 56% sleep less than six hours a day due to mounting stress levels.
A 2023 study by Indeed and Forrester Consulting reveals that 69% of surveyed employees report being burdened with tasks beyond their designated responsibilities, contributing to burnout.
A recent survey by Mpower, encompassing corporate professionals across eight sectors, including FMCG, automobile, BPO, banking and durables, revealed that 88% struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The study underscored that 48% of corporate workers are susceptible to poor mental health.
These findings emphasise the urgent need for prioritising employee well-being and addressing the challenges perpetuating mental health issues at the workplace.
Individuals and their families who come to a city like Bengaluru, far from their hometowns, must manage financial pressures, language barriers, homesickness, and cultural adjustment challenges. This is compounded with additional stress and anxiety due to the demands of their jobs. This is particularly true when the surroundings and work environment involve different cultural nuances than what an individual is familiar with.
The repercussions of poor mental health are evident in the Great Resignation trend of 2021, exposing the disadvantages of a toxic workplace culture. Another Deloitte survey estimates that poor mental health costs Indian employers approximately USD 14 billion annually, manifesting in absenteeism, reduced productivity and increased attrition. The ADP Research Institute further highlights that 76% of Indian workers believe stress adversely affects their work performance.
Taming the elephant in the room
HR professionals play a crucial role in facilitating, supporting and proactively addressing the mental health needs of employees, including the challenges faced by the migrant workforce.
HRs can create avenues to treat mental health as an essential part of an employee’s life at a workplace. They can help develop an environment that reduces stress by creating openness and awareness in the organisation. In an open environment, employees feel comfortable approaching their Manager or HR staff to discuss their concerns that may be leading to stress or if they are reeling under poor mental health. The manager / HR’s role is to sensitively manage and find options that can resolve what could be a challenge to an employee.
Listening to employees and deploying employee engagement surveys are great ways to have an ear to the ground on what’s essential for employees, what the company can enhance/improve and what’s working well and should continue. This also makes employees feel their voices are heard.
In addition, innovative policies, such as company-wide mental health days and no-meeting days, alleviate stress and prevent burnout. Flexible work policies, encompassing remote and hybrid models, are essential for accommodating the workforce’s diverse needs.
Building a supportive community
Building a supportive community within the workplace goes beyond implementing policies; it involves creating an inclusive and interconnected environment that nurtures the well-being of employees.
HR can foster a supportive workplace community with Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) for comprehensive support, providing access to facilities such as gyms for physical health and social interaction, creating openness about mental well-being, initiating holistic wellness programs, practising mindfulness, doing wellness events at offices such as talks on stress management, building resilience and managing anxiety at the workplace.
Engaging in community services can also be helpful as it can take employees outside their workspace and foster a sense of satisfaction in contributing to society. These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to employees’ overall prosperity and create a valued and interconnected environment that enhances employee satisfaction and productivity.
HR can make employees understand mental health as essential to their well-being and help them feel included and belonging by taking up various activities. This is important for someone from outside to work in a city like Bengaluru so that he/she does not feel like a complete outsider and can merge amicably into the workplace.
(The author is an organisational HR adviser and executive director of a HR firm)