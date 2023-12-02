Off the beaten track

Consider the emerging field of E-sports Management. With the growing popularity of e-sports, courses related to e-sports management have emerged. The gaming industry is vast, but you must weigh the potential of this industry against the risk of over-saturation. Not all gaming enthusiasts can secure a stable career in e-sports management, and the field may be highly competitive. Without a clear plan on using the acquired knowledge, you may find yourself facing challenges in securing employment that aligns with your educational background.