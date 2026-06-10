Online assessment malpractice remains big threat in IT industry

<p>Bengaluru: Online assessment malpractice has evolved so much that IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys </a>has to defer its recruitment assessments for 20,000 job applicants. The assessment was originally scheduled for May 31.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-resources">HR </a>experts pointed out the growing assessment malpractice that involves candidates using earpieces to access AI tools, even in the case of in-person evaluation.</p><p>"The online hiring exam and the in-person evaluation for the Specialist Programmer and Digital Systems Engineer roles have been deferred. We have informed all affected candidates and will communicate the revised schedules once they are finalised. We sincerely appreciate the understanding, patience, and continued enthusiasm shown by candidates in pursuing career opportunities with Infosys. This deferment does not impact our hiring commitments, and we remain focused on identifying, hiring, and nurturing top talent," Infosys said in a statement.</p><p>According to sources, these candidates also included experienced professionals and not just freshers.</p>.Entry-level IT hiring dips as firms seek experience.<p>Online assessment malpractice has evolved alongside remote hiring. Candidates may attempt to use secondary devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or additional laptops positioned outside the webcam's field of view to search for answers during assessments. In some cases, they receive realtime assistance from another individual who is either present off-camera or connected remotely, Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR, said.</p><p>Pradeip Agarwal, Co-founder, Stratbeans, an AI-driven learning and assessment solution provider, said that in most corporate and hiring assessments, the common forms of cheating are not highly-sophisticated. Typically, candidates may ask someone else to complete the assessment on their behalf, seek assistance from a colleague or friend while taking the test, browse external websites for answers, refer to notes or documents, or use AI tools to generate responses. In some cases, candidates may remain present on camera during the assessment, while simultaneously receiving guidance from another person sitting nearby or communicating through a secondary device such as a mobile phone.</p><p>HR experts also said that an important factor is the perception of assessments in the workplace. Unlike academic examinations, many employees view corporate assessments as a secondary activity rather than a critical measure of capability. As a result, some may not take them seriously and may ask a more knowledgeable colleague to attempt the assessment on their behalf or help them during the test. This behavioural aspect is becoming increasingly common in workplace learning environments.</p><p>Candidates may also attempt to switch browser tabs, access search engines, use multiple screens, or keep reference material outside the visible camera view. These practices make it challenging for organisations to accurately evaluate a candidate's true knowledge, skills, and job readiness, Agarwal said, adding that for offline assessments, companies should focus on controlled environments, invigilation, candidate verification, randomised seating arrangements, and multiple versions of question papers.</p><p>Organisations should move towards application-based assessments that test problem-solving, decision-making, and real-world job scenarios rather than simple memory recall.</p><p>Mishra said verification of employment history, educational credentials, and professional references helps organisations identify discrepancies and ensures hiring decisions are based on authentic qualifications and experience.</p>