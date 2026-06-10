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Online assessment malpractice remains big threat in IT industry

Candidates may also attempt to switch browser tabs, access search engines, use multiple screens, or keep reference material outside the visible camera view.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 20:43 IST
TechnologyHiringMalpractice

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