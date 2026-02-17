<p>Freshers entering today’s workplace face a dizzying mix of expectations, options, change and uncertainty. Many start their careers with an “I’ll see how it goes” attitude, drifting along. And one year into the job, they want to change their job to earn more, but have no idea what kind of job they would like and whether their current job, or the next one, is really ‘adding value’ to them as professionals.</p>.<p>This is risky in a fast-moving job market and a world full of uncertainties. And it often leaves people feeling overwhelmed, stuck, helpless, and anxious. The most successful early-career professionals don’t just work hard—they work with direction. They craft a compelling vision, translate it into SMART goals, and cultivate a growth mindset that keeps them learning and moving forward. So how do you start?</p>.<p>Start with a clear vision</p>.<p>Imagine planning a holiday without a destination in mind. What would you pack, budget or even visualise? Careers work the same way. A vision isn’t a fuzzy dream—it’s a crisp, personal picture of: </p>.<p>Who do you want to become?</p>.<p>What impact do you want to have?</p>.<p>What values do you want your work to reflect?</p>.<p>It is like your personal compass, guiding your daily choices and keeping you grounded when things get noisy. Without it, you react to circumstances, feel scattered or stuck, and drift from role to role. With it, you can prioritise and say “no” to distractions and build resilience when challenges hit.</p>.<p>Make your vision practical by finding your Ikigai, i.e. the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for. Let this be the reason for you to wake up every morning. When your plans exist within your ikigai, you stay motivated, increase your odds of success, contribute where it matters, and sustain yourself better. Early in your career, you may struggle to find your ikigai—that’s normal. Use it as a compass for experiments, internships, projects, and learning choices that gradually move you toward that sweet spot.</p>.<p>Gain traction with your vision using SMART goals</p>.<p>SMART — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound — goals help transform wishful thinking into reality.</p>.<p>Choose a goal area (e.g., “become proficient in data analysis”)</p>.<p>Draft your goal in one line (e.g., “Improve my data analysis skills using Excel”)</p>.<p>Refine it using SMART</p>.<p>Specific: What exactly will you do?</p>.<p>Measurable: What metric will prove progress?</p>.<p>Achievable: Is it realistic, given time and resources?</p>.<p>Relevant: Does it advance your vision?</p>.<p>Time-bound: What’s your deadline?</p>.<p>Take a break and then review and adjust.</p>.<p>Create a simple action plan and schedule.</p>.<p>An example of a SMART goal could be “Complete an intermediate Excel course, build two dashboards from team data, and present insights to my manager by June 30.”</p>.<p>Grow faster with a growth mindset</p>.<p>Nelson Mandela once said, “I never lose. I either win or learn.” That’s the essence of a growth mindset, popularised by psychologist Carol Dweck: the belief that abilities can be developed through effort, feedback, and strategies. For freshers, this matters tremendously.</p>.<p>Believe skills can be built. Set learning goals for yourself instead of trying to protect your image of knowing everything.</p>.<p>Treat challenges as opportunities, not threats.</p>.<p>View setbacks as learning opportunities, not failures.</p>.<p>Value effort over innate talent. </p>.<p>Actively seek feedback for better self-awareness and performance.</p>.<p>Be inspired by others’ success. Don’t let it become a comparison trap.</p>.<p>Assess the support you have access to — people, strengths, and resources — because career growth doesn’t happen in isolation. </p>.<p>Understand who encourages and challenges you? Who can mentor you? Who is doing what you aspire to? Expand your network intentionally, but remember that relationships are a two-way street.</p>.<p>Personal strengths, knowledge, and skills</p>.<p>What are the strengths that people rely on you for? </p>.<p>What do you understand well in your domain?</p>.<p>Which new skills do you need for your next step? Identify courses, projects, or mentors to close the gap. Work with a three-column sheet — I have | I need to improve | I need to develop.</p>.<p>Resources and tools</p>.<p>List what you already have — time, access, budget, platforms — and what’s missing. Look for smarter, not harder, ways to execute—templates, automations, peer study groups, shorter feedback loops.</p>.<p>Build your professional growth plan. Define your vision by stating the professional you want to become, the impact you want to make, and the values you will uphold.</p>.<p>Set SMART goals and break your vision into 6-month, 1-year, and 3-year milestones.</p>.<p>Know yourself. Evaluate your strengths, knowledge, and skills and document them. Revisit this every month.</p>.<p>Leverage support. Name two mentors, two peers, and one community to engage with this quarter. Identify one course and one on-the-job project to do.</p>.<p>Act and reflect. Track progress, adjust goals, and celebrate wins — however small. </p>.<p>Why is all this important? Because vision gives direction — it aligns choices and sustains motivation. SMART goals turn intention into measurable progress. A growth mindset fuels resilience and helps you learn faster and bounce back stronger. Knowing the resources you have access to helps you multiply results. Don’t walk the path alone; build your system.</p>.<p>The first years of your career set habits that last. Choose clarity over drift, learning over ego, and consistency over bursts. Your journey is yours to design—start now. </p>.<p><em>(The author is a counsellor and wellness coach who works with adolescents and adults)</em></p>