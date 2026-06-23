POSH in workplaces: New rules, yet miles to go

<p>It has been 13 years since an exclusive law to safeguard working women from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/posh">workplace sexual harassment</a> was passed in 2013. The Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace for Women Act (POSH) mandates that businesses with 10 or more employees have an impartial, quasi-judicial internal committee to prevent and inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and address redressal, all within the four walls of the organisation.</p>.<p>This is meant to follow the course of natural justice, upholding the confidentiality commitment to safeguard the reputations of the complainant and the organisation. However, instances of sexual harassment in workplaces are getting reported frequently, and nothing much seems to have changed with regard to a guaranteed safe workplace.</p>.<p>A common grievance expressed by employees has been the lack of awareness of the system in place within the organisation for making, receiving, and redressing complaints. The employers counter it, saying that there was a nominated internal committee for sexual harassment and that the organisational evidence shows the annual report has been duly submitted every year. This is a clear example of compliance being only on paper. Here, the act requires that a zero-tolerance sexual harassment policy be made available to all, including visitors — displayed in the organisation’s reception area.</p>.Supreme Court notice to Centre, BCI on plea related to POSH complaints by women lawyers.<p>This is only one of the legal requirements. Understanding these must go hand in hand with the intention to make the workplace safe for all employees and visitors of the organisation. This requires a holistic approach, an understanding of the subject at hand, and a sense of safety. With this intention, the POSH Rules were amended in 2016 by changing the term ‘Internal Complaint Committee’ to ‘Internal Committee,’ thereby expanding the role of the committee as a whole.</p>.<p>The committee had previously been addressing written complaints from women against men in the organisation, which were very limited and reactive. Now, with the change of name to ‘Internal Committee,’ the committee is expected to be more proactive and alert to workplace <br>sexual harassment, and to take notice of and inquire into verbal grievances and observations that are detrimental to the workplace safety of women.</p>.<p><strong>How to be more proactive</strong></p>.<p>Internal Committees are to conduct regular awareness sessions at least once a year for all employees, refresher sessions on the latest updates to legal requirements, and capacity-building training sessions for internal committee members to handle sensitive issues concerning workplace sexual harassment. Internal Committees are also empowered to recommend organisational procedures and policy changes that could help improve workplace safety.</p>.Major campaign by Yogi government: every workplace to be made safe for women.<p>The awareness sessions are most often conducted on an online learning platform in a self-paced format, followed by a quiz for assessment. In the context of sexual harassment, we are looking for a behavioural change. A physical, real-time interactive session makes a significant difference by breaking down barriers to employee inhibition, resulting in an empowering experience.</p>.<p>The role of the external member is very important. This subject-matter expert brings impartiality and up-to-date knowledge of the field, enhancing the internal committee’s capacity. The act specifies that this external member be sensitive to and actively involved in women’s causes.</p>.<p>The Internal Committee meets quarterly, regardless of complaints. These meetings are proactive, reinforcing the importance of the appointed members’ active involvement and reminding them of the responsibilities expected of the internal committee.</p>.<p><strong>She-Box made user-friendly</strong></p>.<p>In the Supreme Court ruling in Aurelio vs. State of Goa & Ors., the landmark outcome was the revitalisation of the POSH complaints repository, namely the ‘SHE-Box portal’, which was relaunched by the Ministry of Women & Child Welfare. What was previously an electronic complaints portal has now been made mandatory for all government agencies, private businesses, and institutions to register themselves and their internal committees on the portal.</p>.<p>However, to make a vibrant, live portal, nodal officers at the state and district levels from the government side, as well as a nodal officer from every organisation, must be registered. These nodal officers would act as a bridge between the government and the employer, internal committee, and complainant, respectively. The nodal officers from the organisation’s side are not part of the internal committee.</p>.<p>This initiative provides another means for the complainant to lodge their complaint when they are uncomfortable doing so with the internal committee in the organisation, or in organisations where awareness of the complaint mechanism has not been effectively communicated, and employees are unaware of the existence of the POSH system within the organisation. This makes compliance visible and no longer a whitewash.</p>.<p>POSH, which has been taken for granted, implemented half-heartedly, and misinterpreted as a reputational risk by the businesses, needs an overhaul with resetting the understanding of the core obligations to provide a safe workplace, keep relearning to adapt to new requirements and an emerging inclusive workplace, and continuously refresh to nurture a culture of inclusivity of the divergent workforce.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a management system consultant)</em></p>