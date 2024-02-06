Pursuing a career as a dance therapist

If you are fond of moving your body to music with grace and can help others heal with dance to aid their overall well-being, then dance therapy is what you should pursue.
What is dance therapy?
Dance involves body balance and showcasing its power, an understanding of space, grace, music, and rhythm. Dance therapy is all about creative movements to improve a person’s mental and physical health. It is a psycho-therapeutic treatment where dance movements express internal emotions and feelings.
The principle behind dance therapy is that the body and mind are connected, so the body’s state affects mental and emotional health and vice versa. Dance movements positively change feelings, physical functioning, and behaviour.
Various dance forms are used to heal anxiety, grief, depression, attention issues, stress, chronic pain, muscle weakness, coordination, and motor functions. The therapeutic use of expressive movement of dance aids to achieve a balance between emotional, cognitive, social, and physical facets in individuals.
In dance therapy, there is no formal technique or choreography. A dance therapist assists clients in overcoming physical, personal, and emotional difficulties through the expression of dance.
A dance therapist encourages the flow of movement from the client and does not depend on traditional dance instruction. A dance therapist must understand and interpret individual movement patterns and create positive changes in gestures and postures tailored for the specific health issue.
Skills needed
To pursue a career in dance therapy, one must be familiar with the various dance forms. A therapist must possess knowledge of psychology, anatomy, and physiology, and must be empathetic, non-judgemental and patient
Dance therapists observe the dance movements and body postures of their clients. After this assessment, they develop healing techniques and dance forms for the client.
Today, many reputed institutes and well-known dance therapists offer certificate courses or diplomas in dance therapy, which can be pursued after graduation. Though it is a new field in India, it is slowly gaining popularity a means for therapeutic and holistic healing.
A professional course equips therapists with the skills involved in expressing and understanding emotion through movement and how to use movement analysis during treatment.
Analytical skills help assess clients’ needs and interpret their communication through movements. The therapist must also understand the non-verbal behaviour, such as a client’s body language, gestures, emotional expression, and physical limitations.
To enter the field, dance therapists must initially work with a trained therapist to gain practical experience. A dance therapist must comprehend and interpret what lies beneath the movements to help one cope with repressed thoughts, memories, and feelings.
A dance therapist must be able to deal with various clients such as children with special needs to clients who come to relax and destress. So, practical training will prepare a newcomer to enhance interpersonal skills and analytical abilities to work as a therapist. To excel and grow, keep attending workshops and new courses related to dance therapies.
Dance therapists are needed in special schools, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, institutes for specially-abled individuals, corporates, senior citizen homes, psychotherapy or wellness clinics, and dance centres. One can also set up own institute.