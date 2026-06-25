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QS World Future Skills Index 2027: India ranks 13th globally; but report highlights skill gap

The QS World Future Skills Index 2027 report identifies India as one of the countries best positioned to benefit from AI-led workforce transformation.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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