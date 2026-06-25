QS World Future Skills Index 2027: India ranks 13th globally; but report highlights skill gap

<p>India has secured the 13th position globally in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027, emerging as the highest-ranked country in South Asia on workforce readiness for an <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI-driven</a> economy.</p><p>Released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the index evaluates 89 economies on how effectively they can develop, align and deploy skills in a rapidly changing global economy shaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation and green technologies. </p><p>The assessment combines indicators related to higher education, labour markets and economic conditions to measure future competitiveness.</p><p>India recorded an overall score of 89.4, placing it ahead of several advanced economies and making it the highest-ranked lower-middle-income country in the index's top 25. Its strongest pillar was Future of Work, where it ranked fifth globally with a score of 96.0.</p>.<p><strong>India's biggest strength: Future of Work</strong></p><p>The report identifies India as one of the countries best positioned to benefit from AI-led workforce transformation.</p><p>India ranked fifth globally on the Future of Work indicator, behind only the United States, Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom. The measure evaluates how prepared a country's labour market is for AI, digital and green transitions.</p><p>QS noted that India's strong performance reflects significant demand for AI, digital and green skills, as well as a workforce structure that is relatively well-positioned for technological change. </p><p><strong>A gap between industry demand and graduate skills</strong></p><p>While India excelled on workforce readiness, its performance was weaker on measures linked to higher education and graduate employability.</p><p>The country ranked 18th globally in Skills Alignment, scoring 82.7. This indicator assesses how closely graduates' skills match employer expectations. </p><p>According to QS, India's education system continues to produce talent at scale, but employer satisfaction remains comparatively lower than the pace at which labour-market needs are changing.</p><p>The report specifically points to a disconnect between traditional graduate pipelines and emerging demand in sectors such as AI, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. </p><p>It notes that India's Future of Work ranking is 13 places higher than its Skills Alignment ranking, indicating that labour-market transformation may be moving faster than education systems can adapt.</p>.QS World Rankings 2027: IIT (Delhi) is India's top-ranked institute again.<p><strong>How India performed across the four indicators</strong></p><p>The QS index is built on four equally weighted pillars, each contributing 25 per cent to the final score.</p><p>India's performance was as follows:</p><ul><li><p>Skills Alignment: 82.7 (#18 globally)</p></li><li><p>Academic Readiness: 85.7 (#17 globally)</p></li><li><p>Future of Work: 96.0 (#5 globally)</p></li><li><p>Economic Transformation: 93.3 (#13 globally)</p></li><li><p>Overall Score: 89.4 (#13 globally)</p></li></ul><p>In Academic Readiness, which measures the strength and future-skills orientation of higher education systems, India scored 85.7, trailing the top-performing countries but remaining competitive globally. The indicator takes into account university quality, subject strengths, AI and digital education capacity, and student-city competitiveness.</p><p>On Economic Transformation, India scored 93.3, reflecting strong economic conditions for converting skills into productivity and growth.</p>.Artificial intelligence and machine learning hiring grew 37% y-o-y in March.<p><strong>US leads, Australia emerges as most balanced performer</strong></p><p>The United States topped the overall rankings with a score of 99.2, followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. China ranked seventh globally, while Singapore stood at 12th, just ahead of India.</p><p>The United States led both Skills Alignment and Future of Work, while the United Kingdom topped Academic Readiness. China ranked first globally on Economic Transformation.</p><p>The report also highlighted Australia as the most balanced future-skills ecosystem among the top-ranked countries, with strong and consistent performance across all four indicators.</p><p><strong>India highlighted as a key global opportunity</strong></p><p>Beyond the rankings, QS singled out India as one of the "most significant opportunities in global higher education."</p><p>The report states that India's success in closing the gap between workforce transformation and graduate readiness will influence not only its own economic growth but also the global supply of skilled talent.</p><p>It points to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, multidisciplinary curricula, industry partnerships and growing international university collaborations as reforms that could help bridge the gap.</p><p>QS also noted that India is increasingly opening its higher education sector to international institutions, citing recent branch campus approvals for universities from the United Kingdom and Australia.</p>