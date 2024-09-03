Reimagining career: From familiar shores to new horizons

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you are burnt out with your professional life and questioning yourself whether you chose the right career path? Fear not; you are not alone. Research shows that most professionals are seeking new job prospects in 2024.
Nearly 80 per cent are open to exploring different career paths and are searching for opportunities outside their current industry or role, driven by a shift in priority towards productivity and growth. This may be food for thought if you are a part of the 80 per cent.
So, what is a career? It is conventionally viewed as an occupation undertaken for a significant period of a person’s life and with opportunities for progress. But it is by no means a linear path or unidimensional. The initial phase of one’s career predominantly stems from one’s educational choices, which are largely limited to a few mainstream options such as engineering, medicine, accounting, etc. How often do we encounter those pursuing undergraduate education in unconventional or emerging fields?
Young adults entering college are unaware of their career options, have not yet found their true calling, or succumb to influence/pressure from family and friends in selecting a college and area of study. People who may not have followed their passion at the outset due to various compulsions attempt to make a career switch after gaining some exposure and reasonable financial stability.
In today’s world, with abundant dynamic opportunities, it has become common to change jobs and switch careers by taking up new types of work altogether in a different field or industry. A career shift could be driven by factors such as improving work-life balance, following one’s passion, wanting to make a social impact, financial gain, seeking intellectual stimulation or challenges, better mentorship, or overall work satisfaction. Making a career switch is never easy, but whatever the reason/s for it, the key lies in how you prepare yourself.
What motivates you?
Introspect and derive an honest answer on your motive behind striving for a career change, and assess whether switching careers will fulfil your objective. Further, identify your familial and financial responsibilities to determine the feasibility of making a career shift at a given time. If you conclude that an immediate career change is unviable, consider adopting a phased approach and gradually work towards a different career path while maintaining a certain level of stability.
Matching core competencies
Do thorough research on your available career options, given your qualifications, transferable skills, aptitude, networks and interests. Utilise online resources, books, media, workshops/webinars, and advice from mentors and peers to evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and realistically understand your level of preparedness for making the career switch. If you fall short in certain areas, proactively upskill yourself through further education and professional development to bridge the gaps. No one is automatically a perfect fit for any job role. Make the most of the assets that give you a competitive advantage, but also be aware of your shortcomings and undertake conscious efforts to mitigate them.
Turning dreams into reality
Prepare a detailed action plan with timelines and targets (short-term and long-term) to ease you through the career transition. Clearly defined goals simplify what might appear to be a monumental task. In making the career change, tap into your universally adaptable skills, existing knowledge and previous work experience. We often miss out on possibilities merely because we are reluctant or apprehensive about reaching out to ask for assistance. Do not hesitate to contact your personal and professional networks for support to get your foot in the door.
What to prepare for?
Be realistic about the consequences of switching career paths, the challenges that may arise, and the support you require to combat them. For instance, you might require financial support to tide you over for a while or emotional and psychological support to boost your spirits during this challenging period. Engage in frequent reality checks to acknowledge how far along you are in the transition, track your goals assiduously, and methodically continue working towards what needs to be done further.
It is no easy task to start from scratch in an altogether disparate field, especially when you witness your peers moving up the rung in their established careers. There is no guarantee of success in venturing towards a different career and no surety on how long it would take to settle into a new career path. Try to remember that your only competition is yourself. When the going gets tough, channel your inner motivation as a powerful driving force to remain focused and resilient. It is important to maintain a growth-oriented mindset, be patient and understand that you are playing the long game. Never stop believing in yourself and your ability to carve out a future of your liking. After all - YOLO - you only live once!
(Sruthakeerthy Sriram is a lawyer and public policy professional. Venkatesh Raghavendra is a global social entrepreneur)