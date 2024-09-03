Reimagining career: From familiar shores to new horizons

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you are burnt out with your professional life and questioning yourself whether you chose the right career path? Fear not; you are not alone. Research shows that most professionals are seeking new job prospects in 2024.

Nearly 80 per cent are open to exploring different career paths and are searching for opportunities outside their current industry or role, driven by a shift in priority towards productivity and growth. This may be food for thought if you are a part of the 80 per cent.