Sunshine careers of future: Architecture and planning

India is riding a construction boom. The growth in urbanisation requires more planners to work to ensure sustainability. Construction isn’t a new activity, but the kind of boom this sector is witnessing is phenomenal, and it has led to an increase in the demand for architects.
The job of architects is to design structures for homes, apartments, offices, industrial spaces, and specialized structures such as hotels, factories, temples, mosques, and churches. After understanding the requirements of their clients concerning the particular site, architects create sketches and models for the project and prepare a cost and schedule. They coordinate with the builder or contractor to ensure that the construction follows the plan and that the built structure is functional, sustainable and aesthetically pleasing.
Planners are usually involved in city and urban planning. While architects work at the micro level, planners must address macro issues. Both architecture and planning can be said to be combinations of art, engineering, science, and culture. With the arrival of Computer-Aided Design (CAD), various other software programmes, and new technologies in construction, the jobs of architects and planners have become easier, more interesting, and exciting.
A student, after completing 10+2, has the option of choosing from various disciplines. Like arts, commerce, engineering, medicine, science, etc., the choice of architecture and planning is also available.
The undergraduate course in architecture is known as B.Arch. and that in planning as B.Plan. The entry requirements are 10+2 or SSC in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Few institutes allow specific subjects in place of chemistry. B.Arch. is five years, whereas B.Plan takes four years to complete. These qualifications are sufficient for a career in respective fields. However, those who want to study further may take available postgraduate and PhD courses. This may be the coveted path for those seeking specialisation in a particular branch.
Getting into the field
For admission to B.Arch., one needs to qualify for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE. NATA assesses a candidate's cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity, logical reasoning, and critical thinking abilities. JEE has exclusive papers for architecture and planning aspirants. Here, the focus is more on assessing proficiency in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Various states have their own admission tests. For postgraduate courses, your GATE score may be taken at the reckoning. However, the admission procedure may differ from institute to institute and should be checked with a particular institute.
In our country, the Council of Architecture is responsible for regulating the education and practice of this profession throughout India and maintaining the register of architects. For this purpose, the Government of India has framed rules, and the Council of Architecture has formulated many regulations.
On the lines of IITs and IIMs, the country has a School of Planning and Architecture with centres in New Delhi, Bhopal, and Vijayawada. Courses in architecture and planning are offered at IITs, NITs, engineering colleges, universities, and specialised institutions (like Mysore College of Architecture). Direct admission may be available in some cases, subject to eligibility criteria.
At the master’s level, you may choose a specific branch to study. For example, at the School of Planning and Architecture at Vijayawada, you may pursue a course in sustainable architecture landscape architecture, architectural conservation, transportation and infrastructure planning, environmental planning and management, urban and regional planning or urban design.
CEPT University at Ahmedabad has a good reputation for its quality education. Here, postgraduate courses in urban design, urban housing, urban infrastructure, urban planning, urban infrastructure, conservation and regeneration, architectural tectonics, and architectural history and research are available with many other courses.
Internship is a significant part of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses to give students practical exposure.
Opportunities abundant
Architects and planners can work in both the public and private sectors. Infrastructure companies like Larsen & Toubro Limited, Gammon India Limited, SIEMENS, CUMMINS India, etc may hire you. There are opportunities with real estate companies, builders, etc. In the public sector, jobs may be available with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, National Building Construction Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, and oil and gas companies such as GAIL, ONGC, HPCL, and others.
Electronics companies, automobile companies, other manufacturers, banks, information technology companies like TCS, consulting companies such as Deloitte, banks, NBFCs, and insurance companies also recruit architects and planners. New demand is emerging from energy, particularly in the green energy sector.
Planners are specially required by city development bodies (e.g. Bangalore Development Authority) and municipal organisations. As a qualified professional in the domains of architecture and planning, one may also work on a freelance basis. Many organisations maintain a panel of architects and planners to use their services as required, and qualified people may seek employment with them.