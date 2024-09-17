Sunshine careers of future: Architecture and planning

The undergraduate course in architecture is known as B.Arch. and that in planning as B.Plan. The entry requirements are 10+2 or SSC in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Few institutes allow specific subjects in place of chemistry. B.Arch. is five years, whereas B.Plan takes four years to complete. These qualifications are sufficient for a career in respective fields. However, those who want to study further may take available postgraduate and PhD courses. This may be the coveted path for those seeking specialisation in a particular branch.