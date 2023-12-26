Taking up a career in physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is a vast field with many specialisations, and new options are on the rise in this profession. One of the most common branches is orthopaedic Physiotherapy, which rehabilitates people with conditions of the bones, muscles, tendons, joints and ligaments. Geriatric physiotherapists guide the elderly to ease pain from arthritis, osteoporosis, and stiffness. Also, one can specialise as a sports physiotherapist to heal sports injuries and therapy to help athletes recover.