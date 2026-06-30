Changing with AI era: The criticality of reskilling in career

<p>Around the world, millions of people are concerned about the future of their employment. In our country, unemployment remains a major challenge. Over the past couple of years, several tech companies have announced layoffs, both big and small. The giants like Amazon and TCS are the most talked-about, but hundreds of others go unnoticed.</p>.<p>Firms have always aimed to keep operating costs low and maximise profits. The adoption of technology and digitisation has long supported this objective. However, the biggest game-changer has been AI, which is increasingly seen as a disruptor in the world of work. The CEO of TCS has described the AI wave as a far bigger transformation than a mere technology upgrade. For many, AI represents a direct threat to the workforce, with layoffs often attributed to its growing adoption. The media continues to be abuzz with perspectives on its impact on the job market.</p>.<p>The reality, however, is that AI tools are advancing rapidly and are being adopted across industries at scale. The massive AI Summit held in the national capital earlier this year underscored India’s intent to position itself as a leader in the AI revolution.</p>.<p>The IT industry is undergoing one of its deepest structural shifts in decades, with AI reshaping talent needs across the delivery chain. Firms are increasingly asking whether potential employees can define business problems, break them into AI-executable steps, and validate outputs against relevant parameters. As AI permeates all areas of business, AI literacy is no longer optional.</p>.<p>Those who run or manage businesses will need to understand and apply AI in their decision-making. Some may choose to build careers in AI, as demand for AI professionals continues to grow. Others must learn to integrate AI into their existing roles. For instance, a marketing professional can use AI to generate and filter leads, compare profitability across prospects, and streamline campaigns. HR professionals can leverage AI to optimise hiring, evaluate performance, identify employee stress, and design well-being interventions. These are only a few examples. The broader imperative is to become AI-literate—to improve quality, productivity, and outcomes, and to stay relevant.</p>.<p>This is where reskilling and upskilling assume critical importance. While “skill” has long been a familiar term, reskilling and upskilling have gained prominence only in recent decades.</p>.<p>Reskilling refers to acquiring new skill sets—either to transition into a different role or to remain relevant and improve performance. In the context of AI, both motivations are increasingly visible. It is now common to see students and professionals enrolling in AI courses to build careers in this space, while many others are learning AI simply to adapt to a changing landscape.</p>.<p>Upskilling, in contrast, involves strengthening existing skills to take them to the next level. Basic familiarity with AI tools may offer an initial advantage, but as requirements evolve, this is often insufficient—making continuous upskilling essential.</p>.<p>Training and awareness programmes in AI have, in fact, become something of an “in thing” within organisations. NASSCOM has recently launched a national initiative, AI Code Sarathi, aimed at upskilling 1,50,000 developers in AI tools and technologies. Many large firms are also undertaking mass-scale AI capacity-building initiatives.</p>.<p>However, one cannot depend entirely on organisational support. Individual commitment matters even more. The first step is to clearly define one’s goal—what level of expertise is required, and what is driving that need. While generative AI dominates current conversations, it is important not to view AI as a single, uniform field.</p>.<p>Over time, AI has evolved into a vast domain encompassing multiple specialisations. For beginners, it is advisable to first understand the fundamentals and then identify areas of interest or relevance. A wide range of introductory resources is available online, many of them free. Beyond that, more focused learning may require enrolling in specialised courses, sometimes with employer support or reimbursement.</p>.<p>Evening and weekend programmes are now widely available in metros and large cities. Some professionals may also choose to take a sabbatical to pursue full-time study. The choice ultimately depends on individual circumstances. However, careful evaluation of courses is essential to avoid poorly designed programmes and inadequate instruction.</p>.<p>When it comes to AI skills, theoretical knowledge alone has limited value. What matters is knowing which tools to use, where, and how. In this domain, skills often carry more weight than degrees or certifications. It is also important to recognise that skill requirements are evolving faster than job titles.</p>.<p>Judgement, agency, and problem-solving remain critical in business. Managers and leaders, therefore, must also learn to leverage AI in decision-making and performance. The growing linkage between AI fluency and faster career progression is becoming increasingly evident.</p>.<p>Finally, joining AI communities can be valuable for staying up to date, exchanging knowledge, and keeping pace with emerging trends.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a human resource development professional)</em></p>