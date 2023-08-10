The mask of a perfectionist

Jerry had done it again! He was responsible for the most successful business turnaround his company had seen that year. Slated for early promotion and being the only candidate selected to oversee a new product launch, one might say his career was skyrocketing—at an exponential rate.

However, to Jerry, that wasn’t the case. He felt highly unaccomplished and constantly struggled with self-doubt, low self-worth, and constant frustration because of his difficult-to-achieve, very high standards. You see, Jerry was a perfectionist.

Working with a perfectionist can be daunting. One tends to notice their constant need to improve on everything—a specific project, a final presentation, or even the colour scheme on an Excel sheet. But to the perfectionist, it isn’t about perfecting everything—it is about perfecting oneself. Being so good that there’s no room for further improvement.

Dr Ellen Hendriksen’s article on Hidden Perfectionism explains that most perfectionists don’t even realise they’re perfectionists, and if they do, they avoid any claims to being one. Why? Simply put, what Jerry deems perfect, is probably considered sub-par by one person and an over-achievement by another. It is a personal quality that can leave you feeling paralysed, overwhelmed and left behind. Now why would anyone claim to be that way?

So, do you have a ‘Jerry’ in your professional life? Or are you the Jerry on your team? Let’s see how to work better with these talented individuals.

Learn to recognise perfectionism: Traditionally, it is easy to recognise perfectionistic behaviour because of the exceptional quality of work emerging from one person. But occasionally, you’ll have to look out for unobtrusive traits like; craving approval, being defensive with feedback, procrastination, big guilt for small mistakes and a highly critical nature—which leaves most teammates wary of this particular person.

The case study of Stacy Caprio, a regular employee who struggled with perfectionism, explains this beautifully. She would avoid certain tasks because she was never told exactly how to do them. But despite procrastinating on the task, she never stopped thinking about it. The ignored task always stayed on her to-do list, almost haunting her.

Once you spot the Jerry(s) on your team, you’ll quickly learn how to make the best of what they have.

Perfectionists make mistakes: Yes, perfectionists make mistakes. And once pointed out, the joy they’ve experienced in trying something new dies quickly. In short, creativity’s crutch at work is perfectionism. So, to inspire a creative team, relaxed deadlines and gentle feedback is the way to go! Focus on learning = growth mindset instead of the mistakes = failure approach.

Be specific with your instructions: Perfectionists tend to be overly cautious and thorough in their tasks; they spend more time than required to complete a task.

The Boston Globe shares the story of Jared Kant, who, at 12, had to stop doing his homework with a pencil because the eraser was too tempting. If he wrote one wrong word, he would erase a whole sentence. The whole word had to go if one letter was not shaped and spaced just right. He would sometimes erase right through homework papers. Later in life, he was diagnosed with an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

You can receive quality work on time by simply pointing out what you want Jerry to focus on and a specific timeline to work within.

Point out new perspectives, even when obvious: Perfectionists have difficulty deviating from defined processes. In their minds, there’s only one way to do something right. And that is usually the tried, tested and safe method (which they have already thought of, read about, and seen done.)

Try to guide your Jerry to focus on the big picture. While an end goal may seem simple and obvious to you, it isn’t as obvious to your perfectionist. It’ll serve you well to point out opportunities to try something new so they aren’t overwhelmed with the work.

Perfectionism is not a guarantee of success: After considering all of the points, it is clear that being a perfectionist does not necessarily lead to better performance compared to non-perfectionists. There is no correlation between the two. You may find that most Jerrys tend to give up easily, make more to-do lists that complete work, and even avoid trying anything risky or challenging. If you set higher standards for Jerry than the rest of your team, there is a likelihood that your expectations will backfire.

Martin Antony, a psychology professor at Ryerson University, suggests that people can overcome their natural perfectionist tendencies’ simply by practising what they fear in small bouts. For instance, emailing a friend with typos or even burning dessert a bit at a party.

It’s always great to work alongside teammates who are passionate about the quality of their work. While Jerry may seem like a difficult person to work with, many tasks demand his/her perfection. The end goal of most business processes is that the team’s output is perfect and not necessarily, an individual. Good luck as you rediscover and leverage the hidden gems (Read: Jerry’s) in your teams.

(The author is a Pune-based freelance writer with corporate experience in Learning and Organisational Development)