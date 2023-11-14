The power of kindness at workplace 

Good for health: The first beneficiary of an act of kindness is the giver of the kindness. Dr CMA Belliappa, chief medical officer of a healthcare chain, says, "Research has shown that engaging in acts of kindness produces oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin. These feel-good chemicals improve your well-being, calm you down, and make you happy. Studies have also shown that perpetually kind people have 23% less of the stress hormone cortisol and age two times slower than the average population."