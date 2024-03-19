The pursuit of happiness in workplace

Widespread burnout: Overwork and the need to constantly adapt to change are taxing employees. Worldwide, employee stress hit a record high for the second year in 2022, with about half of workers “always” or “often” feeling exhausted or stressed. Most workers say their well-being either worsened or stayed the same last year. Burnout is common, with 48% of workers and 53% of managers saying they are burned out at work and nearly half of millennial and Gen Z workers saying they feel stressed most of the time. The 2023 Gallup State of the Global Workplace study reveals that 59% of the global workforce is “quite quitting.”