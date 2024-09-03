The unseen cost of conformity

To understand the unseen price of conformity, let us understand this case study: This man in his thirties was of great wisdom and had borne the perception that none could ever challenge him in intellect. Starting afresh, he exposed himself to new surroundings, acquaintances, friends, and social settings. He readjusts his self-esteem to seek adequate validation and find himself in a position to fit into the expectations of the new social group.
Over time, his newly acquired status demanded increasing validation from many people and platforms. He would do almost anything to maintain this status and stay accepted by his peers. Therefore, it became very emotionally conflicting to pursue relentlessly, tussling between personal desires and achievements that societal expectations dictate. He felt stifled due to the enormous pressure to fit in and, at times, frustrated or aggressive. Another difficulty in picking up and moving on was the fear of losing face.
Conformity came with personal desires and ambitions, which drove one to achieve certain things. Failure to achieve what was expected bred feelings of depression and inadequacy. The continuous, constant tug of war that happened between his aspirations and society's pressure ripped him into a distressful mental state. Only such a mindset could have compelled one to endure pressure to acquire skills when he could not do so. If this condition persisted for six months, it would lead to severe depression.
The impact on professionals
Many professionals find themselves trapped in a cycle of overwork and dissatisfaction. The relentless pressure to conform to societal expectations often eclipses personal fulfilment. This external validation, while seemingly desirable, hinders self-awareness and can lead to reduced productivity and overall job dissatisfaction. The relentless pursuit of conformity stymies self-awareness since acceptance becomes a means to get societal status.
Individuals are strained too much mentally and emotionally in the struggle for social conformity. The struggle involves deep self-reflection in trying to find an exit route. The results are endless misery, continuous seeking of approval, and self-dejection when efforts go unnoticed. The obsession with acceptance from other people, in addition to multiple tribulations, blocks a person's attempt to lead a happy life.
The hidden cost of trying to please society is in the internal battles unseen by others. With no validation comes little mental satisfaction. This chase for convenience thus creates one of the biggest challenges to real success and self-improvement, where talents and good intentions get muzzled by the drive to conform, causing one's true potential to be stunted.
The case mentioned above study depicts some of the challenges and pressures of the inquiry of social conformity. It is a staggering reminder that self-awareness is always attached to personal fulfilment so that an individual can lead a truly happy life. Societal pressures often drive individuals to conform rather than pursue personal fulfilment. While these expectations can be immense, it's crucial to recognise their toll on mental and emotional well-being. True fulfilment lies in embracing one's unique talents and passions rather than succumbing to societal norms.
This way, people can see the hidden price of social conformity and the price that is paid by the mind. Such a change in perspective strongly focuses on personal development and growth toward real success and happiness. Ultimately, a journey toward self-acceptance and authenticity is a call to courage, reflection, and a willingness to embrace one's true self amid the din of validation from outside and societal pressures.
(The writer is special education head of an international school)