The unseen cost of conformity

Conformity came with personal desires and ambitions, which drove one to achieve certain things. Failure to achieve what was expected bred feelings of depression and inadequacy. The continuous, constant tug of war that happened between his aspirations and society's pressure ripped him into a distressful mental state. Only such a mindset could have compelled one to endure pressure to acquire skills when he could not do so. If this condition persisted for six months, it would lead to severe depression.