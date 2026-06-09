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Training stipend for law graduates in Bengaluru

Filled-in applications must be submitted by 4.30 pm on July 10.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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