Training stipend for law graduates in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Backward Classes Welfare has invited applications from eligible law graduates belonging to Category-I, 2A, 3A and 3B communities from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>Urban district for the grant of a training stipend for the year 2026–27. </p>.<p>Interested candidates can obtain application forms from the Office of the District Officer, Department of Backward Classes Welfare, 1st Floor, Podium Block, Visvesvaraya Tower, Dr Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru. Filled-in applications must be submitted by 4.30 pm on July 10. </p>.BC Federation seeks Rs 10k crore in Karnataka Budget.<p>For more information, candidates may contact 080-22867628 or email dobcmbengaluruurban1@gmail.com, according to an official release. </p>