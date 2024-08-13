Transforming workplace microculture through Kintsugi

Inner shadow and persona: According to the analytical psychology of Carl Jung, the shadow is a blind spot of the individual psyche wherein some of the psychological or emotional ruptures are consciously repressed to avoid social stigma (Humphrey, Caroline, 2015). Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, opined that these repressed ruptures/rifts are deeply buried in the psyche for fear of social ostracization. Still, they keep reverberating in the form of dreams or automatic thoughts (American Psychological Association, 2022). As a result of achieving social acceptance, individuals start wearing the social mask (persona) while ignoring their inner shadows. These shadows are the rifts that manifested through various episodes of life.